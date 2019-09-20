None will be spared for wrongdoings: Selim

DHAKA, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim today said nobody will be spared for wrongdoings in the ruling Awami League’s tenure.

“None will be spared for wrongdoings as AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy to this end,” he told newsmen after a meeting with the district presidents and general secretaries of Chattogram Division at the political office of the Awami League president in city’s Dhanmondi area.

The meeting decided to complete the conference of the Chattogram district-upazila committees of AL before the conference of the party scheduled to be held on December 20-21 next.

Selim said AL will not take responsibility of anyone’s crimes and the party will be further organized through the next conference.

Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, former ministers Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Matin Khasru, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury and Mujibul Haque, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Enamul Haque Shamim, AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir were present on the occasion.