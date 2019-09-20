Cricket Australia hopeful of touring Pakistan in 2022

SYDNEY, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Cricket Australia is hoping to tour

Pakistan in 2022, but chief executive Kevin Roberts said security remains a

concern and he would never jeopardise the safety of players.

Most international teams have refused to visit the South Asian nation

since the Sri Lankan team’s bus was attacked by gunmen during a Test in

Lahore in March 2009, leaving six players injured. Six policemen and two

civilians were killed.

Roberts returned from Pakistan on Thursday after the first trip by a high-

level Australian cricket delegation in more than a decade.

The team has not played there since 1998, on government advice, but is

next scheduled to tour in early 2022 and Roberts told Melbourne’s SEN radio

he wanted to see for himself the situation on the ground.

“The purpose was really to understand the landscape, look at the plans

they have in place around security and then start expressing our expectations

for the safety of our players and our support staff well over two years away

from when we’re due to tour,” he said.

“Things are heading in the right direction. In saying that we were

travelling in armoured cars and escorted by police and felt very safe over

there. But certainly that level of security is still required at this point.”

Roberts said “we would love to see international cricket return to

Pakistan”, but cautioned that “we would never put our people in jeopardy”.

His comments came as Sri Lanka’s cricket board this week said they would

press ahead with an upcoming six-match tour of Pakistan despite fears that

players could be the targets of terror attacks.

Asked if he could realistically see Australia touring Pakistan during his

tenure, Roberts said: “I really hope we do for the sake of world cricket and

Australia’s important relationship with Pakistan.

“As I said to Pakistan, we share their desire for international cricket to

return to their country.

“We have got the next couple of years to hopefully plan for a tour in 2022

but we have just got to set that out carefully, bit by bit, rather than

rushing into it.”

Roberts is in touch with other cricketing nations over the issue and said

his trip had triggered plans for similar visits by the chief executives of

England and Ireland over the next month.

“It’s really good that the cricket world is opening its hearts and minds

to the role of Pakistan and looking proactively at what it will take to

return international cricket to Pakistan,” he said.

“Certainly, there’s parts of the country that are very unsafe, but there’s

other parts where I think a number of nations will contemplate playing again

in future when Pakistan are ready.”