Aman farming exceeds target in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – Farming of transplanted Aman paddy has

exceeded the target of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in

Rajshahi division due to favorable weather.

“The favorable weather condition along with frequent rainfall contributed a

lot towards successful completion of Aman seedlings transplantation on time

besides exceeding the target significantly,” Additional Director of DAE here

Deb Dulal Dhali here said Thursday.

He said the farmers had cultivated Aman paddy on around 7.73 lakh hectares

of land in eight districts this season against the DAE’s target of 7.24 lakh

hectares creating hope of additional production of Aman paddy.

Agriculturist Dhali said most of the farming fields now wore an eye-

catching look. Farmers are now busy in nursing of the transplanted tender

plants with hope of getting more yields side by side with its market price.

Farmer Shafiqul Islam of Maligachha village under Godagari Upazila told

BSS that most of the farmers of his area have completed seedling

transplantation on time as the frequent seasonal rainfall helps them a lot,

expecting bumper production this time.

“I have brought six bighas of land under aman paddy farming. Existing

rainfall has become helpful for the farming,” said Abu Bakkar, a farmer of

Bagdhani village under Paba Upazila. Mozammel Haque, another farmer of Kachua

village under Tanore Upazila, said the farmers hope better yield of Aman

paddy as the cultivation of Aman paddy requires less cost compared to other

crops.

“Timely transplantation of aman paddy seedlings is very important for

healthy growth leading to optimum yield in the area,” Dr Aminul Islam, Chief

Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), here today

he said.

He said BRRI has developed seven modern paddy varieties for Aman season

creating high hope among the farmers in the region. The varieties like

Brridhan 56, Brridhan 66, Brridhan71, Brridhan75, Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and

Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding, drought tolerant and takes short

time to get matured than local variety ‘Swarna’ which is prone to various

diseases, he continued.

Dr Islam said farmers have been encouraged to cultivate the latest

varieties through various interventions including block demonstration, plots

projection and supplying of seed free of cost. He also said the modern

varieties have opened up door in enormous prospects of food security along

with mitigating the crises of irrigation water.

Meanwhile, measures with initiative of both public and private sectors

were taken to ensure supplementary irrigation to the paddy fields from the

surface water resources if needed. “We have arrangements of providing

irrigation to more than 50,000 hectares of land in high Barind tract from

canal water,” said Engineer Abdur Rashid, Executive Director of Barind

Multipurpose Development Authority.

He said farmers face a great water crisis in panicle initiation and pre-

ripening stages of the farming that needs supplementary irrigation on an

urgent basis due to rain-less condition in almost every year.

Surface water resources were also enriched through excavating canal to

ensure supplementary irrigation to transplanted aman paddy, over 40,000

hectares of land in high barind tract, said Jahangir Alam Khan, Assistant

Coordinator of Integrated Water Resource Management project.