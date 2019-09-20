Bangladesh-India relations playing crucial role on development: Hasan

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the friendly relations between the people of Bangladesh and India is playing a crucial role on the development of the two countries.

“Our relations have reached a new height under the leaderships of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi,” he told a programme arranged marking the ITEC Day of India at the Indian High Commission here.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly, prime minister’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman and Information Secretary Abdul Malek, among others, were present on the occasion.

Dr Hasan said it’s high time to further increase communication and friendship between Bangladesh and India.

Terming the ITEC Day as a very fantastic idea of the Indian government, the minister said it is really a nice initiative to gather all the trainers who received training from different trades.