Action to be taken for operating illegal casinos: Kamal

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the government will take stern action against those who are involved in illegal casino operation.

“If any influential politician or anyone of administration is involved in the illegal casino operation, action will be taken after investigations,” he told a seminar at Jatiya Press Club here.

A non-profit organisation Media for Development and Peace (MDP) organised the seminar on “Sheikh Hasina’s Role in Women Empowerment” marking the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 72th birthday with its president Farida Yeasmin in the chair.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury and Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik spoke it as the special guests.

The home minister said that the casinos were operating without permission, adding that when the law enforcement agencies got information then they launched raid against illegal casinos and operators.

The law enforcement agencies, he said, have been investigating into the matter whether any influential politicians were involved or not.

Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury said the government is committed to protect the country’s all rivers and water-bodies.

“We’ve been working to recover the rivers from illegal occupants. We want to reach our destination as promised by our dynamic and honest Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

Khalid Mahmood, also organizing secretary of Awami League, said, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not separate male-female in working places and for that reason women are proceeding forward in every sector.

He said women are now working in many important organizations in the country, because of the good governance ensured by the Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister is working for the development of the country with participation of women. Once upon a time women were confined in the kitchen but now they are forwarded,” the state minister said.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role in women empowerment in the country during her two consecutive tenures.

Former general secretary of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo gave the welcome speech, moderated by Chief Report of Nagorik Television Shahnaz Sharmin and Advisor of Media for Development and Peace (MDP) Suvash Chanda Badal gave vote of thanks.

Among others, Chief News Editor of News24 Television Shahnaz Munni and General Manager of BEBZA Nazma Binte Alamgir also highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s great contribution to women empowerment.