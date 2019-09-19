Sorting of scripts for films, documentaries on Bangabandhu begins

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Film and Documentation Sub-Committee for Celebrating Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has started sorting scripts for making films and documentaries on Bangabandhu as a part of celebrating his birth centenary.

A meeting on primarily selected 67 proposals for making documentaries was held today at the sub-committee office at International Mother Language Institute in the city’s Segunbagicha area with Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) in the chair, said a press release.

Information Secretary Abdul Malek, Department of Films and Publications (DFP) Director General Mohammad Ishtaque Hossain, Channel i Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagar, film directors Nasir Uddin Yousuf and Masud Pathik, actors Pijush Bandyopadhyay and Riaz Ahmed and Rainbow Film Society President Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal joined the meeting.

Earlier, the committee called for scripts with full proposal for making films and documentaries on Bangabandhu. August 29 was the last date for submitting the scripts and proposals while a total of 230 proposals, including films and documentary, were submitted till the last date.

According to the release, an international film festival will be organized in November 2020 on the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu.