Afghanistan eying to keep winning spree despite reaching tri-series final

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS)-Despite reaching the final of Tri-nation T20 series, Afghanistan would not take the match against Zimbabwe lightly as they aim to get better and getter in every passing day with T20 World Cup in Australia in mind.

“Definitely, we are going to the final but we should not keep it easy and our target and original aim is the World Cup. We won’t take the tomorrow’s game easy and we are trying our best to play better day by day,” Afghanistan batting coach Nawraz Mangal said here on Thursday.

With head coach Andy Moles being hospitalized with infection on his leg, Nawraz Mangal is currently looking after the team as the head coach. Mangal, also th former national skipper and selector would be keen to start his journey on a winning note as they take on Zimbabwe tomorrow.

“Cricket board and the selectors are looking that- at those people who will be good for the future. They are working on that and we have plenty of time till the World Cup. And when we are in good position and winning, so it will give you more and good preparation for the World Cup.

“At first we were struggling against Nepal, Hong Kong and UAE- that was different stage. Then we jumped from that and come to Zimbabwe, Scotland and Ireland. When we crossed that, we came to Bangladesh. In early time, we were struggling against Bangladesh because Bangladesh has very experience members. Now-a-days we are looking forward to have matches with Australia, New Zealand. We will gain a lot of experience. It will work there, if we play matches against big teams.”

Zimbabwe who has already been eliminated from the final race, will play this match to give their captain Hamilton Masakadza a fitting farewell.

Mangal said they will be out to foil the Maskadza party.

“Hamilton Masakadza is a very good player at that time. When the match will come, he will talk about that. He is a very good player at top,” he said.