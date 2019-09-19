DUJA celebrates 34th founding anniversary

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Journalists’ Association

(DUJA) today celebrated its 34th founding anniversary upholding the slogan

‘Information, Youth and Constant Truth’ amid much enthusiasm and joy.

A colourful procession led by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md.

Akhtaruzzaman, DUJA President Rayhanul Islam Abir, and DUJA General Secretary

Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir was brought out at Teacher- Student Center (TSC)

premises on the campus.

Praising the important role of campus reporters, DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman

said, “DUJA has been playing the role of watchdog not only for the sake of

Dhaka University but also for the interest of whole country. The organisation

is working relentlessly to uphold democratic practices.”

Mentioning the objectivity of journalism, DU VC said, “Journalists

scrutinize many problems and crisis of the university and it has a civilising

influence on university’ administration,”

DUJA president Abir Rayhan said, “Young journalists are playing an

important role in accelerating higher education of DU”.

Briefing on the aspects of campus reporting, DUJA General Secretary Mahdi-

Al-Muhtasim Nibir said, “DUJA began its journey in 1985 with some young

journalists. Following the ethics of journalism, the young journalists of the

organisation have been serving the nation.”