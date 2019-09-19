BNP institutionalized corruption thru ‘Hawa Bhaban’: Hasan

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Expressing the government’s firm resolve on ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP gave an institutional shape to corruption through making ‘Hawa Bhaban’.

“BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia and her former finance minister Saifur Rahman whitened black money . . . her son Tarique Rahman started 10 percent commission system for every business of the state,” he said, addressing a discussion at the auditorium of Jatiya Press Club here.

The information minister said corruption got an institutional shape during the regime of Begum Khaleda Zia. “Her son Tarique Rahman, a fugitive convict in different cases, including the August 21 grenade attack case, began the system of 10 percent commission. Bangladesh became champion in corruption for five times during Khaleda Zia’s regime,” he added.

Amar Prakashoni organized the discussion to unveil the covers of two books on Bangabandhu with former information secretary Sayed Margub Morshed in the chair.

Dr Hasan said the Awami League government is taking tough actions against any type of corruption as Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her firm resolve on zero tolerance against corruption. “The actions against the corrupt people will be continued and no one will be spared,” he added.

So, the minister said, the BNP leaders who brought shame for the nation and the country as well, have no ethical right to speak on this issue.

“I’m urging the BNP leaders to give thanks to the prime minister for her stance against corruption and seek apology to the people for their own corruption,” said Dr Hasan, also Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary.

The minister said Bangladesh is moving ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “The growth rate of GDP is the highest in the world which was 8.16 percent in the last fiscal year. The government is taking different plans to increase the rate in the current fiscal,” he added.

He said Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of climate change. “The country is moving ahead, though Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and its agricultural land is lowest. The world leaders, Noble winners and the World Bank economists are praising the unpredictable development,” Dr Hasan said.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarker Rana, journalists Manik Lal Ghose and Ovi Chowdhury addressed the programme, among others.

Earlier, Dr Hasan unveiled the covers of the two books of Professor Dr Abdul Mannan and Nur-un-Nahar Mary.