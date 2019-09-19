Two including cop jailed in USD snatching case

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sentenced two persons including suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Alamgir Hossain of Uttara East Police Station to two-year imprisonment in a case lodged over snatching 18,800 US Dollar in 2017.

The other convict is Masum Billah of village North Shimulia under Dohar Police Station of Dhaka district.

Judge Devdas Chandra Adhikari of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 passed the order in presence of both the convicts. The court also fined them Taka 5000 each, have to suffer one month more imprisonment in default.

One Elias, owner of HS Money Exchange, filed the case in 2017.

According to the case documents, a couple of men identifying themselves as members of detective branch of police, picked up Elias from Uttara Rajlakkhi area on April 4, 2017.

They blindfolded Elias and tried to snatch USD 18,800 from his possession. As Elias screamed for help and locals started to rush the scene, the muggers had tried to drive the car on them. Locals managed to detain Masum and rescue Elias.

In the primary interrogation of police, Masum said ASI Alamgir Hossain is one of their cohorts. Masum also gave confessional statement before court. Police later arrested Alamgir.

The court on June 19, 2017, framed charges against Alamgir and Masum. It came up with the judgement in the case, after examining 10 of the 16 witnesses.