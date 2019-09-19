Two killed in Munshiganj road accident

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Two motorcyclists were killed in a road
accident in Alipur area under Gazaria Upazila of the district on the Dhaka-
Chattogram Highway this morning.
The deceased were identified as Md. Zakir Hossain, 24, son of Md. Mostafa
and Md. Miraz, 18, son of Md. Mannan of Haziganj upazila of Chandpur.
Md. Kabir Hossain Khan, in-charge of Gazaria Bhaberchar Highway police
camp, said that a Chandpur-bound motorcycle hit an Island after it lost
control over its steering in the area this morning, they were critically
injured.
Later, they were taken to Bhaberchar Health Complex where on-duty doctor
declared Zakir dead and shifted Miraz to Dhaka Medical College Hospital
(DMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.