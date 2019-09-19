Two killed in Munshiganj road accident

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Two motorcyclists were killed in a road

accident in Alipur area under Gazaria Upazila of the district on the Dhaka-

Chattogram Highway this morning.

The deceased were identified as Md. Zakir Hossain, 24, son of Md. Mostafa

and Md. Miraz, 18, son of Md. Mannan of Haziganj upazila of Chandpur.

Md. Kabir Hossain Khan, in-charge of Gazaria Bhaberchar Highway police

camp, said that a Chandpur-bound motorcycle hit an Island after it lost

control over its steering in the area this morning, they were critically

injured.

Later, they were taken to Bhaberchar Health Complex where on-duty doctor

declared Zakir dead and shifted Miraz to Dhaka Medical College Hospital

(DMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.