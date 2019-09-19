Light to moderate rain likely over country : met office

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office release here today.

Country’s highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius at Rajsjhahi while the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 24.2 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka will be 5.59pm while the sunrise on Friday will be at 5.46am.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded by 36 millimeters (mm) at Chuadanga.