PM flies to New York tomorrow to attend 74th UNGA

DHAKA, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka for

New York via Abu Dhabi tomorrow (Friday) for an eight-day official visit to

the USA to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

(UNGA).

She will deliver the country statement at the 74th Annual General Debate

of the UNGA on September 27.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with her

Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on September 24 and UN Secretary General

Antonio Guterres on September 28.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her

entourage members will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

for Abu Dhabi tomorrow afternoon.

The flight will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE at 6:30pm (local time).

After one day stopover in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hasina will

fly to New York by an Etihad Airways flight at 10:30 am (local time) on

September 22.

The premier will arrive at John F Kennedy International Airport in New

York at 4:25pm (local time) the same day where Bangladesh Ambassador to USA

Mohammad Ziauddin and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh

to the UN Masud Bin Momen will welcome her.

On September 23, Sheikh Hasina along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro

Sanchez will co-chair the Multi-stakeholder Panel to be held in parallel to

the High-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage at ECOSOC.

Besides, the prime minister is expected to present the national statement

at the plenary session of the high-level meeting on universal health coverage

at Trusteeship Council.

She will also deliver a statement at the climate action summit in the

UN General Assembly Hall and attend an event on “Recognising political

leadership for immunization in Bangladesh”.

On September 24, the prime minister will hold bilateral meeting with her

Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Kennedy Room, Lotte New York Palace

Hotel.

She will also have meeting with Queen Maxima, the UN Secretary-General’s

Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, at the UN

Headquarters (UNHQ) Booth.

She will attend a side event to be hosted by Global Commission on

Adaptation at Conference Room 7, UNHQ and the State Luncheon to be hosted by

the UN Secretary General at North Delegate’s Lounge.

She will also join the High-level Side-Event on the Situation of Rohingya

Minority in Myanmar to be organised by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh

and the OIC Secretariat at Conference Room 11, UNHQ.

Sheikh Hasina will attend an event on “Leadership Matters- Relevance of

Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World” at ECOSOC Chamber, UNHQ and a

reception to be hosted by US President Donald J. Trump at Lotte New York

Palace Hotel.

On September 25, the premier will co-moderate Leader’s dialogue 4 on

“Localizing the SDGs” at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable

Development (SDG summit) at the Trusteeship Council.

She will participate in an event ‘A conversation with Hon’ble Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina: Interactive Dialogue’ at Council on Foreign

Relations.

On the same day, she is likely to hold a meeting with former Australian

Prime Minister and Chair, Sanitation and Water for All, Kevin Rudd at

Bilateral Meeting Room, Lotte New York Palace Hotel and also attend the

dinner at the Bangladesh House.

On September 26, the prime minister will have meetings with Alex V. Volkov,

Chairman, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Inc, Irina Bokova, ex-director

general of UNESCO, Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

and ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the Bilateral Meeting Room, Lotte New

York Palace Hotel.

Sheikh Hasina will attend Luncheon Roundtable Meeting, to be organised by

the US Chamber of Commerce at the Holmes, Lotte New York Palace the same day.

She will also be present at the event ‘An evening with Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina’ to be organized by UNICEF at the Labouisse Hall, UNICEF House.

On September 27, Sheikh Hasina will attend the High-level Side-Event on

“Sustainable Universal Health Coverage: Comprehensive Primary Care Inclusive

of Mental Health and Disabilities” to be organised by the Permanent Mission

of Bangladesh at the Conference Room 1, UNHQ.

The prime minister will deliver the country statement in the 74th Annual

General Debate of the UN General Assembly the same day.

On September 28, she will address a press briefing at the Permanent Mission

of Bangladesh in New York and join a reception to be accorded to her by the

Bangladesh community in New York at Hotel Marriott Marquis.

Sheikh Hasina will have bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General

Antonio Guterres at the UN Secretariat.

The prime minister will receive two global awards during the UNGA

for Bangladesh’s great success in vaccination and youth skill development.

“Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI) has expressed its

keen interest to confer an award named ‘Vaccine Hero’ on Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina in recognition of Bangladesh’s outstanding success in

vaccination,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a press conference on

Wednesday.

Besides, he said, UNICEF will honour the premier with an award titled

‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth’ on the sidelines of the UNGA

session.

The foreign minister said an event styled ‘An evening to honour Her

Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’ will be organized to confer the

award.

Moreover, the premier will give interviews to a number of renowned

international media including the VOA, the Washington Post and the Wall

Street Journal.

On September 29, the prime minister will leave New York for Dhaka via Abu

Dhabi by an Etihad Airways flight at 9pm (local time).

She will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8pm (local time) on

September 30.

The prime minister will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport at

10:45pm (local time) for Dhaka by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The flight will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in

Dhaka in the early morning on October 1.