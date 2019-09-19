Students must not involve in crimes: RpMP Commissioner

RANGPUR, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – The students must not involve them in drug
abuse, violence, terrorism, militancy and extremism as these anti-social acts
give rise to criminal records causing hindrance to build up their future
career as good citizens.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Commissioner Md. Abdul Alim Mahmud
opined this at a “Students’ awareness building campaign” held at the Rangpur
Millennium Stars School and College auditorium here on Wednesday afternoon as
the chief guest.
The Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee (RMCPC) organised
the campaign with assistance of the authorities of RpMP and the Rangpur
Millennium Stars School and College.
Presided over by Principal of the Rangpur Millennium Stars School and
College Lieutenant Colonel Syed Nazmur Rahman, more than 500 male and female
students of the reputed educational institution attended the event.
Additional Police Commissioner of RpMP Mohammad Abu Sufian, its Deputy
Police Commissioner (Headquarters and Admin) Md. Mohidul Islam, Additional
Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Faruk, President of
Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee Md. Idris Ali and senior
officials were present.
In the beginning, Member of RMCPC Golam Zakaria Pintu presented video
documentary on the activities of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and successes
achieved in improving the law and order situation in the metropolis in last
one year.
The chief guest stressed on engaging sincere efforts of all concerned to
educate students about severe consequences of drug abuse, extremism, eve-
teasing, early marriage and different types of unwanted incidents happening
around.
He conducted oath of the students of not involving them in social crimes
like drug abuse, extremism and violence mentioning that any involvement in
criminal acts would certainly cause hindrance to get jobs both in the
government and non-government sectors.