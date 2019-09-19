Students must not involve in crimes: RpMP Commissioner

RANGPUR, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – The students must not involve them in drug

abuse, violence, terrorism, militancy and extremism as these anti-social acts

give rise to criminal records causing hindrance to build up their future

career as good citizens.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Commissioner Md. Abdul Alim Mahmud

opined this at a “Students’ awareness building campaign” held at the Rangpur

Millennium Stars School and College auditorium here on Wednesday afternoon as

the chief guest.

The Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee (RMCPC) organised

the campaign with assistance of the authorities of RpMP and the Rangpur

Millennium Stars School and College.

Presided over by Principal of the Rangpur Millennium Stars School and

College Lieutenant Colonel Syed Nazmur Rahman, more than 500 male and female

students of the reputed educational institution attended the event.

Additional Police Commissioner of RpMP Mohammad Abu Sufian, its Deputy

Police Commissioner (Headquarters and Admin) Md. Mohidul Islam, Additional

Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Faruk, President of

Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee Md. Idris Ali and senior

officials were present.

In the beginning, Member of RMCPC Golam Zakaria Pintu presented video

documentary on the activities of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and successes

achieved in improving the law and order situation in the metropolis in last

one year.

The chief guest stressed on engaging sincere efforts of all concerned to

educate students about severe consequences of drug abuse, extremism, eve-

teasing, early marriage and different types of unwanted incidents happening

around.

He conducted oath of the students of not involving them in social crimes

like drug abuse, extremism and violence mentioning that any involvement in

criminal acts would certainly cause hindrance to get jobs both in the

government and non-government sectors.