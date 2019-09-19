Quality seed imperative to enhance farmers’ level crop production

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers’ level crop production can easily
be enhanced to 15 to 20 percent on an average if they can avail the scopes of
using quality seed in their farming fields, said agriculturists at a workshop
here.
The field level agricultural officials and other staffs concerned should
take the responsibility of making the farmers competent for enhancing quality
seeds of the high valued crops to meet up the gradually mounting demands of
those in the country.
They came up with the observation while addressing the closing session of a
daylong workshop related to boosting the quality seed production of pulse,
oilseed and spices at BGB Party Point in the city yesterday afternoon.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) under its ‘Farmers level Quality
Seed of Pulse, Oilseed and Spice Production, Preservation and Distribution
Project’ organized the workshop discussing and devising ways and means on how
to enhance quality seed production.
More than 100 DAE’s district and upazila level officials and other
agriculture related scientists and researchers took part in the workshop
updating their knowledge on the issue.
Project Director Khairul Alam and its Consultant Ashraful Islam addressed
the session as focal persons while DAE Additional Director Deb Dulal Dhali
was in the chair.
Chief Scientific Officer of Spice Research Centre Hamim Reja, DAE Deputy
Directors Shamsul Haque and Monzurul Huda and Deputy Project Director
Khandaker Mahbubur Rahman also spoke on the occasion disseminating their
expertise.
Agriculturist Khairul Alam said seed must be qualitative as its
significance towards food security, nutrition and production enhancement is
irreparable.
He urged the attending officials to become more vigorous towards
encouraging the growers in the field of infusing dynamism into the seed
production activities by themselves after the best uses of existing natural
resources including suitable topography and climatic condition in the region
including its vast Barind tract.
Alam also asked them to form Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) with
beneficiary farmers of the project so that they can sustain their activities
through utilizing their best practices.
To remove the crisis of quality seed, he said time has come to establish
farmers SME for promoting production of breeder seed.