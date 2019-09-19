Quality seed imperative to enhance farmers’ level crop production

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers’ level crop production can easily

be enhanced to 15 to 20 percent on an average if they can avail the scopes of

using quality seed in their farming fields, said agriculturists at a workshop

here.

The field level agricultural officials and other staffs concerned should

take the responsibility of making the farmers competent for enhancing quality

seeds of the high valued crops to meet up the gradually mounting demands of

those in the country.

They came up with the observation while addressing the closing session of a

daylong workshop related to boosting the quality seed production of pulse,

oilseed and spices at BGB Party Point in the city yesterday afternoon.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) under its ‘Farmers level Quality

Seed of Pulse, Oilseed and Spice Production, Preservation and Distribution

Project’ organized the workshop discussing and devising ways and means on how

to enhance quality seed production.

More than 100 DAE’s district and upazila level officials and other

agriculture related scientists and researchers took part in the workshop

updating their knowledge on the issue.

Project Director Khairul Alam and its Consultant Ashraful Islam addressed

the session as focal persons while DAE Additional Director Deb Dulal Dhali

was in the chair.

Chief Scientific Officer of Spice Research Centre Hamim Reja, DAE Deputy

Directors Shamsul Haque and Monzurul Huda and Deputy Project Director

Khandaker Mahbubur Rahman also spoke on the occasion disseminating their

expertise.

Agriculturist Khairul Alam said seed must be qualitative as its

significance towards food security, nutrition and production enhancement is

irreparable.

He urged the attending officials to become more vigorous towards

encouraging the growers in the field of infusing dynamism into the seed

production activities by themselves after the best uses of existing natural

resources including suitable topography and climatic condition in the region

including its vast Barind tract.

Alam also asked them to form Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) with

beneficiary farmers of the project so that they can sustain their activities

through utilizing their best practices.

To remove the crisis of quality seed, he said time has come to establish

farmers SME for promoting production of breeder seed.