RAB arrests Khaled for running illegal casino

DHAKA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan from his Gulshan residence for reportedly running an illegal casino in the city’s Fakirerpool area.

Khaled was arrested at 7.15pm from House No.5 of Road No.59 in Gulshan-2, said deputy director of RAB’s legal and media wing Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan.

He is also president of Youngmen’s Club, Fakirerpool where the casino is situated. RAB arrested Khaled after a RAB mobile court detained 142 people from the casino.

He said a RAB mobile court, led by its executive magistrate Sarower Alam, conducted a drive at the casino in the evening and detained 142 people.