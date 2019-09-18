No compromise with river grabbers: Khalid

DHAKA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today warned that the government would not compromise with the river grabbers as it was committed to protecting the country’s all rivers and water-bodies.

“We’ve been working to recover the rivers from illegal occupants. We want to reach our destination and we will not compromise with the grabbers,” he told a stakeholder workshop at a city hotel.

The workshop held on ‘Installation of boundary pillars, river bank protection, and construction of walkway and jetty to protect the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshay and Balu rivers under a project of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)’.

Khalid said, “We will save Dhaka through implementation of the progarmmes announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and we will form community police to save the rivers”.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, “The rivers are like our mothers and that’s why we should protect the rivers”.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for the development of the country and to build a poverty and hunger-free country.

Chaired by Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad, the workshop was addressed, among others, by Planning Minister MA Mannan, Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office Md Abul Kalam Azad and BIWTA Chairman Commodore M Mahbub-ul Islam.