Bangladeshi products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’

DHAKA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladeshi products are drawing the attention of the visitors in the ‘Texworld Paris’, being held the French capital from September 16 to 19.

A total of 16 Bangladeshi apparel, fabric and leather garment manufacturers are taking part in the four-day tradeshow, said a press release here.

The Bangladeshi business firms are Evince Textile, Momtex Expo, Regent Textile, Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, Argon Denims, Chittagong Denim Mills, NZ Denim, Ayesha and Galeya Fashions, Fahim Apparels, Fashion group or S&S Swimwear Limited, GMS Composite Knitting Industries Limited or Elham Sourcing, JM Knitwear, Pakiza Knit Composite Limited, Pacific Export & Euro Fashion Mart, Synergies Sourcing and Toads Printing.

Messe Frankfurt, a trade fair organizer, has organised the fair. Alongside the exhibition, ‘Apparel Sourcing Paris’ are being held.

The fair is displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries, including Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.