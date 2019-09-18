DHAKA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – The 39th National Women’s Chess Championship begins tomorrow (Thursday) at Bangladesh hall-room, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation press release today.

FM Iqbal Bin Anwar (Dawn), executive director and head of sports and welfare of WALTON Group, will formally inaugurate the meet as the chief guest while Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, general secretary of Bangladesh Chess Federation and president FIDE Asian Zone-3.2 will be present as the special guest.

KM Shahidullah, vice president of Bangladesh Chess Federation and chairman, tournament committee, will preside over the opening ceremony.

It’s an open event for all women’s and girls’ players.

The event will be held in 9 round Swiss League system and cash prize of Taka one lakh will be given to the winners.