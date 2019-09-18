5, 43,792 children to be administered de-worming tablets in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 5,43,792 children from 2,734

educational institutions in the Khulna city and district will be administered

de-worming tablets from October 1 to 7.

Khulna Civil Surgeon Office and Khulna City Corporation Authorities have

taken all necessary preparation to make the programme a success.

Khulna Civil Surgeon Office sources said some 3, 94,022 children aged

between 5 to 12 years and aged between 12 to 16 of 2,143 government and other

educational institutions will be fed de-worming tablets.

Under Khulna City Corporation (KCC), de-worming tablets will be

administered among 1,49,770 children aged between 5 to12 years. Besides,

children aged between 12 to 16 years from 591 educational institutions will

be fed de-worming tablets during the campaign in the city.

The information was disclosed today (Wednesday) at an advocacy meeting

held at School Health Clinic in the city with Khulna civil surgeon with Dr. A

S M Abdur Razzak in the chair. Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Md Atiar Rahman Sheikh

delivered the welcome speech.

Khulna Civil Surgeon Office organized the meeting in cooperation with the

Department of Health under Filariasis uproot and de-worming control

programme.

Civil surgeon Dr. A S M Abdur Razzak urged the authorities concerned to

disseminate information about de-worming tablets among students of these

educational institutions.