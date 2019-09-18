5, 43,792 children to be administered de-worming tablets in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 5,43,792 children from 2,734
educational institutions in the Khulna city and district will be administered
de-worming tablets from October 1 to 7.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Office and Khulna City Corporation Authorities have
taken all necessary preparation to make the programme a success.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Office sources said some 3, 94,022 children aged
between 5 to 12 years and aged between 12 to 16 of 2,143 government and other
educational institutions will be fed de-worming tablets.
Under Khulna City Corporation (KCC), de-worming tablets will be
administered among 1,49,770 children aged between 5 to12 years. Besides,
children aged between 12 to 16 years from 591 educational institutions will
be fed de-worming tablets during the campaign in the city.
The information was disclosed today (Wednesday) at an advocacy meeting
held at School Health Clinic in the city with Khulna civil surgeon with Dr. A
S M Abdur Razzak in the chair. Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Md Atiar Rahman Sheikh
delivered the welcome speech.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Office organized the meeting in cooperation with the
Department of Health under Filariasis uproot and de-worming control
programme.
Civil surgeon Dr. A S M Abdur Razzak urged the authorities concerned to
disseminate information about de-worming tablets among students of these
educational institutions.