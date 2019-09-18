Iran’s Rouhani says Yemenis attacked Saudi oil sites as ‘warning’

TEHRAN, Sept 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said

Wednesday Yemenis targeted Saudi oil installations as a “warning” about a

possible wider war in response to the kingdom’s US-backed intervention in

their conflict-ravaged country.

“The Yemenis… haven’t hit a hospital, they haven’t hit a school, they

haven’t hit Sanaa bazaar. They just hit an industrial centre… to warn you,”

Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting, in remarks posted on the government’s

Twitter account.

Washington has said it has proof that Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil

installations originated in Iran.