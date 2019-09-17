CUJ hails PM for declaration of 9th wage board award

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS)- An Executive Committee (EC) meeting of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) today hailed Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina for publication of gazette on 9th wage board award for the journalists and employees of news agencies and news papers.

The EC meeting conveyed thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for salary hike of the journalists and employees from 80 to 85 percent and providing 20 percent of the Baishakhi festival allowance in the wage board.

CUJ President Nazim Uddin Shyamol presided over the meeting while CUJ vice president Mohammad Ali, general secretary Hasan Ferdouse, joint secretary Sabur Shuvo, organizing secretary SM Iftakherul Islam, member of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Rubel Khan and chiefs of all units of newspapers and televisions spoke at the meeting.