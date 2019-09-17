Nasir for building enlightened citizens

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS)-Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin today said the city corporation would extend its supports to the educational institutions to build as worthy citizens in the country.

“We should provide opportunity of extra-curriculum activities alongside continuation of regular studies to become enlightened people,” he said this while addressing ‘meet the press’ of CCC held at KB Abdus Sattar auditorium this afternoon.

The meet the press was organised as part of marking fourth year founding anniversary of CCC’s Education, Health, and Family Planning & Health Safety Standing Committee.

The mayor laid emphasis on improving quality of education to create skilled workforce to make Bangladesh a happy and prosperous country.

Mayor Nasir called for abstaining from making unwanted and untrue comments over CCC run educational institutions.

He further mentioned that since his assumption of office as Mayor, the number of institutions rose to 90 and the subsidy to these institutions came down to 36 crores from 43 crores.

In written statement Chief Education officer Sumon Barua said at present CCC is running 48 secondary schools, 23 colleges, one university, one full-fledged computer institute, five computer colleges, seven kinder gardens, two primary schools, 350 forkania madrsa, nine mosques, four Sanskrit institutions, one teachers training college, one theater institute and one public library.

The press meet was told that there are 20330 students in colleges, 37700 students in secondary schools, 4950 in primary and kinder gardens, 1,087 permanent teachers and 641 temporary teachers are appointed in these institutions.

The CCC will organize sports, debate, literary, cultural, extempore speeches and publish dissertations on the life and activities of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of observance of

birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu.

The CCC will also arrange quiz competitions among the students from nine to 12 classes in celebration of Bangabandhu daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s birth day on September 28 at city’s engineers institutions.

Chief executive officer of CCC Mohammad Shamsudoha, President of Education standing committee and councilor Nazmul Hoque Duke, councilors Hasan Murad Biplop, Mohammad Giasuddin and Mazharul Islam Chowdhury among others were present on the occasion.