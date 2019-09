Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Oct 20

DHAKA, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set October 20 to

submit probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve

heist that took place in 2016.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury set the new

date as the investigation agency CID could not submit the report today.

Hackers stole $101m from BB’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of

New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four

accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a

spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15

million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin

Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.