Indictment in case for stigmatizing Liberation War on Oct 1

DHAKA, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 1 for
holding hearing on charge framing in a case against BNP chairperson Begum
Khaleda Zia for stigmatizing War of Liberation.
Today was fixed for holding hearing on the matter, but the defence
pleaded to allow them time in the case. Accepting the defence plea, Dhaka
Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor then reset the date.
Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddiqui filed another defamation case
on November 3, 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman
for stigmatizing War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-Liberation War
elements.
The BNP chairperson is now in bail in the case.