Conference on Sexual, Reproductive Health held at DU

DHAKA, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – A day long national conference on “Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)” was held here today.

The Department of Population Sciences of DU and SNV Netherlands Development Organization jointly organized the conference at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, Ambassador of Netherlands in Bangladesh Harry Verweij, Country Director of SNV Netherlands Development Organization Jason Belanger and Country Director of International Labor Organization Toumo Poutianen, DU Population Sciences Department Chairperson Prof Dr Mohammad Mainul Islam addressed the conference while Prof. Dr. Halida Hanum Akhter of John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA presented key-note speech.

While addressing, DU VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for conducting comprehensive efforts to ensure healthcare rights of female workers at RMG industries.

“The concerned people have to take an effective measure to ensure safe working place for the women in every sector including RMG industries and educational institutions,” said Akhtaruzzaman emphasizing on creating awareness among the people in this regard.