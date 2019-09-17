Traditional silk sector starts getting back lost glory in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – Montu Ali, 56, a silk farmer, is now happy

with his family members over cocoon production and its market price this

season after a long gap.

A resident of Zadunagar village under Bholahar upazila, he sold cocoon

valued at Taka 14,000 after cultivating mulberry plants on around two bigha

of land.

Montu, who is involved in the mulberry farming and cocoon production

activities for more than 35 years, said he took 150 silk eggs from the local

silk extension office free of cost and got three mounds of cocoons from the

eggs.

More than 350 farmers cultivated mulberry on 217 bigha of lands only in the

Bholahat upazila this season and produced cocoon after the best uses of the

government support. Most of them are happy with their sale-proceeds.

He said the traditional silk sector has started getting back its lost glory

in the region due to adoption of need-based and time-fitting measures

creating high hope among the peoples concerned.

Masud Reza, Assistant Director of Bholahat Silk Extension Office under

Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB), said each of the farmers was given

financial support of Taka 3,000 for silk farming purposes while Taka 30,000

for building silk house.

BSDB has started elevating both the farming and industrial sides of the

silk sector for its revival. Field level promotional activities of

sericulture are progressing with the aim of bringing back its lost glory

through revitalising the sector.

It has planted mulberry trees and taking security measures for the trees.

All the stakes concerned especially the mulberry farmers are hoping of

getting back their good days in silk farming.

“Mulberry trees need trimming four times a year,” said Alauddin Mandal,

Upazila Silk Extension Officer. The leaves come out within 56 days after

trimming.

He said the silkworms kept inside houses for certain period eat mulberry

leaves. After around 40 days, the worms start to form cocoons — by spitting

out saliva around their bodies — which are then placed in bamboo frames

before being harvested.

The threads become strong when they come in contact with air. Afterwards,

the cocoons are then boiled in hot water, killing the worm inside and

separating the ultra-thin threads, which are coiled on huge bobbins and hung

out to dry.

Later, the silk thread is processed and the dried threads are sent to a

mill where workers join several threads together and put them onto looms to

make cloth.

This material is then boiled, washed and waxed before being sent to tailors

to make mostly sarees, three pieces and panjabi.

Mandal added that some areas of Charghat and Bagha upazilas in Rajshahi and

Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabgonj districts are very much popular for

mulberry production.

BSDB provides all kinds of supports to the silk farmers. About 5,000

mulberry trees were planted in five blocks of Mohanpur under Poba Circle. At

least 22 houses have been built officially for the silk farmers in the

circle.

Director General of BSDB Abdul Hakim said the government has taken

initiative to revive the silk industry. Market promotion works are also being

progressed. “We have already received order of supplying sarees for 300

airhosts,” he added.

The sericulture and silk industry, by its nature, is a family based labor-

intensive economic activity that provides employment for the rural people.

Abdul Hakim said initiative has been taken to re-launch the Rajshahi and

Thakurgaon Silk Factories fully.

Five in Rajshahi Silk Factory has already been resumed. At least 15 metric

tons of silk yearn could be manufactured along with job creation scope for

around 10,000 people if we can resume all the 58 looms in the two state-owned

factories, he added.

“Sericulture has a huge prospect if we could nurture it properly as there

is a huge potential export market for our silk,” he said.

Hakim, however, said BSDB has a plan of bringing Chinese experts to train

the local farmers that will help boosting silk production.