Met office forecasts rain across country until early tomorrow

DHAKA, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh meteorological Department (BMD)
today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by
temporary gusty wind at many places throughout the country in next 24 hours
ending at 9 am tomorrow.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet
divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and
at one or two places over Barishal and Khulna divisions in the country until
early tomorrow,” said a met office press release issued here this morning.
Besides, some places over northern part of the country may see moderately
heavy to heavy falls during the period, it added.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The maximum temperature was recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius yesterday at
Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 25.0 degrees
Celsius at Dimla in Rangpur division respectively.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded
128 mm at Rangpur.
The sun sets at 6.01 pm today and rises at 5.45 am tomorrow in the
capital.