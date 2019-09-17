Met office forecasts rain across country until early tomorrow

DHAKA, Sept 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by

temporary gusty wind at many places throughout the country in next 24 hours

ending at 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and

at one or two places over Barishal and Khulna divisions in the country until

early tomorrow,” said a met office press release issued here this morning.

Besides, some places over northern part of the country may see moderately

heavy to heavy falls during the period, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 25.0 degrees

Celsius at Dimla in Rangpur division respectively.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded

128 mm at Rangpur.

The sun sets at 6.01 pm today and rises at 5.45 am tomorrow in the

capital.