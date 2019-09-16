PM for solving problems of neighbours through cooperative attitude

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – In view of the existing problems among the neighbours, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today made a plea to all neighbouring countries of Bangladesh to persuade the attitude of cooperation towards each other to end the outstanding issues through consultations for the mutual benefits of their peoples.

“It is quiet natural to have problems among the neighboring countries. But, an attitude of cooperation of the neighbours towards resolving pending issues through negotiations will augment the process of development in the region,” she said.

The premier said while receiving the Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence Awards-2019, introduced in memory of eminent scientist and former Indian president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Chief Adviser of the Dr Kalam Smriti International Advisory Council Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan handed over the award to the prime minister through a ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

The award has been conferred upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a recognition to her commitment to a close and mutually satisfying India-Bangladesh relations, welfare of her people, particularly women and children, and international peace and cooperation.

Dedicating the award to the people of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina told the function, “You’ve honoured me which means you’ve honoured the people of Bangladesh.”

“This award will certainly inspire me and my government to strive for the achievement of greater inclusive development for my people while bearing in mind the need to ensure the conservation and protection of our natural ecosystems,” she said.

The prime minister extended her sincere thanks to the organisers for conferring upon her the Dr. Kalam Smriti International Awards.

Sheikh Hasina said that the neighbouring countries can work together on a mutually beneficial mindset to usher in a new era to ensure all-encompassing benefits for the people of the region.

“We (neighbouring countries) are always taking measures considering the welfare of the people (of the neighbouring countries),” she said, adding that they have always given importance on fostering friendly ties among the neighbouring countries.

“And we’ve been able to maintain the friendly relations with the neighbouring countries,” Sheikh Hasina added.

In this context, the premier said, “Bangladesh-India relations have reached a new height marked by mutual trust and goodwill over the last one decade.”

Recalling the contributions of India to the great Liberation War, she said “India had sheltered over one crore Bangladeshis during the Liberation War alongside assisting us to achieve independence and rebuild the war-ravaged country as well.”

The premier said, “Bangladesh and India have resolved the land boundary problems peacefully with exchanging enclaves between the two countries in a festive mood.”

She, however, said that the Indian parliament unanimously passed the historic bill to implement the Land Boundary Agreement.

Bangladesh has adopted the Agenda 2030, along with the international community, after experiencing a high degree of success in achieving the MDGs, Sheikh Hasina continued.

“We are taking measures in a planned way to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said.

The premier said her government has taken some specific plans considering the socioeconomic status of the country’s people, capability of the people and environment alongside implementing the targets in line with the SDGs.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government has been working for the overall development of Bangladesh to build a “Sonar Bangla” free from poverty and hunger as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.”

To this end, she said, “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman told journalists on many occasions that he used to love the people of Bangladesh more than his family members.

“I’m really feel proud as my father dedicated his entire life for the people of Bangladesh,” she said, adding that she (Prime Minister) has been working for the welfare of the people as she got the award as the people of the country voted her to power for the overall development of the country.

Highlighting her government’s massive development works, the prime minister said the per capita income has increased to US$ 1909 in 2019 from US$ 543 in 2006. Over the last one decade our GDP is growing at a rate of over 6.5 percent per annum and in 2018-2019, the GDP growth rate was 8.1 percent. ”

In this context, she also said, “Our commitment is to achieve a growth rate of 10 percent by fiscal year 2023-24,” she said adding that the poverty has dropped to 21 percent in 2019 from 41.5 percent in 2006.

Foreign Minister A.K Abdul Momen was on the dais during the function.

Ministers, PM’s advisers, lawmakers, senior Awami League leaders and officials of the PMO were present on the occasion.