More than a crore people got e-mutation service: Land Minister

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury today said more than one crore people already have got the electronic management of land mutation or e-mutation service in last two months since July 1, 2019

“After introducing of the e-mutation across the country, the service has been provided to more than one crore people,” said the minister while addressing a press conference at the land ministry conference room.

The e-mutation service is now being implemented in 485 upazila land and circle offices and 3617 union offices, he said at the conference organized jointly by the land ministry and the Access to Information (A2i).

He said , ” About 30 lakh land hand over are remaining out of mutation and record under the conventional mutation system every year, adding that the full automation and digitization of land management system have made the land record quick and easier .”

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Land Reform Board Chairman Ummul Hasna and A2i project director Dr M Abdul Mannan, among others, spoke on the occasion.