Humayun for sustainable trade ties with China

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today called upon the country’s business community to work for developing sustainable bilateral trade ties with China.

“The Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) has been working proactively for the betterment of bilateral trade and has been providing commendable support to the investors of both the countries,” he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the “Installation Ceremony of the newly elected Executive Committee of BCCCI” at the Westin Hotel in the city.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh Liu Zhenhua attended the event as special guests while BCCCI Chairperson Gazi Golam Murtoza presided.

Humayun said Bangladesh and China have been enjoying excellent bilateral relations in every possible sphere. “Regular exchange of high-level visits, similitude in priorities and policies, convergence of views and interests on many issues, and complementarities in the economies of our two countries has contributed to the rapid expansion of Sino-Bangladesh cooperation in the past four and half decades since our independence,” he added.

The minister said the Awami League government, under the pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has taken numerous initiatives to further boost Bangladesh’s economy and promote international trade and investment.

“We are building a deep sea port, assigning new Economic Zones, constructing power plants and rapidly upgrading our infrastructure to facilitate our industries and to attract foreign investors,” he added.

He said China is one of the major development partners of Bangladesh as it continues to provide invaluable support to Bangladesh’s economic development through technical and financial assistance in different sectors.

“Currently our bilateral relations in terms of trade and investment are so strong that it has surpassed all previous record. China’s US$38 billion investment in Bangladesh, in combination with $24.45 billion in bilateral assistance for infrastructure projects and $13.6 billion in joint ventures has created a new era of our strategic partnership,” he added.