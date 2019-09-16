PM to inaugurate ‘Rajhangsha’ tomorrow

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate “Rajhangsha”, the 4th Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, tomorrow.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally commission the newly-procured state-of-the-art aircraft of the national flag carrier ‘Rajhangsha’ at the VVIP Tarmac of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 4 pm tomorrow,” a source at the Prime Minister’s Office told BSS.

The fourth Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the 16th aircraft of the national flag carrier, was added to the Biman’s fleet on September 14. It landed at HSIA directly from the USA’s Seattle’s Boeing Factory in the afternoon on the day.

Biman’s acting Managing Director and CEO Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil along with other high officials received the Dreamliner at the airport after welcoming it by a water cannon salute.

Earlier, the first and second Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, named as Akash Beena and Hangsabalaka respectively, arrived here in August and December last year, while the third one known as Gaangchil landed in July last.

The prime minister named all the Dreamliners, the source said.

In 2008, Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed a US$2.1 billion agreement with Boeing to purchase 10 new aircraft.

As per the deal, Boeing has already delivered all the aircraft — four 777-300ER’s and two 737-800’s and four Dreamliners — to Biman.

Rajhangsha, the 271-seat Boeing 787-8, has been designed as 20 percent fuel efficient carrier compared to the other aircraft. The airliner has the capacity to fly 16 hours nonstop with an average speed of 650 miles per hour.

It will provide its passengers with Wi-Fi services at a height of 43,000 feet, allowing passengers to browse the internet or connect with their friends and family from any place of the world.