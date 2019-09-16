Roads, drains to be constructed in Rajshahi slum areas

RAJSHAHI, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS)- Roads and drains in slum and other
underprivileged areas in Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will be constructed
for improving their living standard.
The RCC and the Urban Development Programme (UDP) of BRAC will jointly
implement the development programmes for improving living and livelihood
condition of the poor and disadvantaged population. City Mayor AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while inaugurating some of the uplift
programmes involving Taka 93.81 lakh in Koyerdara area today. He also
addressed a community meeting as the chief guest.
RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam, Ward Councilor Nizam-ul-Azim and Chief
Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun and Brac UDP Regional Coordinator Farzana
Parveen also spoke on the occasion.
Liton said concerted efforts of all government and non-government entities
concerned have become crucial for reduction of urban poverty as different
issues like water and sanitation are closely linked to improving standard of
underprivileged people in the city.
Farzana Parveen highlighted objectives of the five-year project and its
activities and implementation strategy.
She said around 70,000 populations from 18,400 households living in
different slum areas in the city will get scopes of improving their living
and livelihood conditions through availing different facilities from the UDP
in phases.
The project is intended to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation, housing
and education facilities to the slum dwellers for improving their living and
livelihood conditions, she informed.