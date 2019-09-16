Roads, drains to be constructed in Rajshahi slum areas

RAJSHAHI, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS)- Roads and drains in slum and other

underprivileged areas in Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will be constructed

for improving their living standard.

The RCC and the Urban Development Programme (UDP) of BRAC will jointly

implement the development programmes for improving living and livelihood

condition of the poor and disadvantaged population. City Mayor AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while inaugurating some of the uplift

programmes involving Taka 93.81 lakh in Koyerdara area today. He also

addressed a community meeting as the chief guest.

RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam, Ward Councilor Nizam-ul-Azim and Chief

Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun and Brac UDP Regional Coordinator Farzana

Parveen also spoke on the occasion.

Liton said concerted efforts of all government and non-government entities

concerned have become crucial for reduction of urban poverty as different

issues like water and sanitation are closely linked to improving standard of

underprivileged people in the city.

Farzana Parveen highlighted objectives of the five-year project and its

activities and implementation strategy.

She said around 70,000 populations from 18,400 households living in

different slum areas in the city will get scopes of improving their living

and livelihood conditions through availing different facilities from the UDP

in phases.

The project is intended to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation, housing

and education facilities to the slum dwellers for improving their living and

livelihood conditions, she informed.