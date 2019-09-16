8.47-lakh families to get rice at Tk 10 per kg in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – The government have started selling rice at Taka 10 per kg rate today among 8.47-lakh poor and distressed families of Rangpur division for the next three months during the 2nd phase seasonal lean period under the food-friendly programme.

“Each of the beneficiary card holder families will be getting 30 kg rice monthly at Taka 10 per kg for the month of September, October and November in the second phase under the programme,” said Rangpur Regional Controller of Food Agriculturist Mohammad Raihanul Kabir.

Earlier, the 8.47-lakh beneficiary poor and distressed card holder families got 30 kg rice each monthly at Taka 10 per kg for March and April during the lean period in the first phase this year.

“The government has been running this programme, bringing relief to the poor during five-month lean periods annually since September 7, 2016 under the social safety net scheme.

Under the programme, 25,411 tonnes of rice is being sold to 8.47-lakh card holder beneficiary families of all eight districts in Rangpur division every month for five months annually to assist them overcoming the two seasonal lean periods.

“The female-led distressed families, widows, divorced or abandoned women and poor households with children, who are not beneficiaries of other social safety-net programmes, were given priority during their selection process,” Raihanul said.

Under the programme, the card holder beneficiary families of 534 unions in all 58 upazilas in eight districts are getting rice at Taka 10 per kilogram through 1,473 appointed village ration dealers across Rangpur division. Over 1.45 lakh card holder families of Rangpur, 1.11 lakh of Gaibandha, 1.41 lakh of Kurigram, 58,730 of Lalmonirhat, 1.32 lakh of Nilphamari, 1.36 lakh of Dinajpur, 50,466 of Panchagarh and 67,070 families of Thakurgaon are getting the rice.

“The sale of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram is being conducted under strict supervision of the concerned higher authorities” Raihanul said adding that stern actions would be taken against any malpractice and irregularities, if any, in the process.

Card holder beneficiary families of Chandanpat, Haridebpur and Saddyapuskorini unions in Rangpur Sadar upazila conveyed their thanks to honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for launching the epoch-making food-friendly programme.

Poor farm-labourers Hosne Ara, Sakila Begum and Hasna Hena of different villages in Chandanpat union of Sadar upazila here said they are happy as they will be getting 30 kilogram rice at Taka 10 per kg every month for three months of September, October and November.

Distressed housewives Aklima Khatun, Kohinoor Begum and Kamrun Nahar of village Shyampur of the union said they too are happy as they will be receiving 30 kg rice at Taka 10 per kg for September within few days to meet food demand of their family members.

Chairman of Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila Aminur Rahman today told BSS that he would receive and distribute 55.11 tonnes of rice at Taka 10 per kg to 1,837 card holder beneficiary families of the union for September within next few days.

Beneficiaries Moyna Rani, Joytsna Rani, Jamuna Rani and widow Shanti Rani of village Gangadas Baraipara in Haridebpur union of Rangpur Sadar upazila said they would get 30 kg rice each at Taka 10 per kilogram for September within next few days.

Haridebpur union Chairman in Rangpur Sadar upazila Iqbal Hossain said he would receive 69.75 tonnes of rice to distribute among 2,325 poor beneficiary families with 30 kg rice each at Taka 10 per kg this week for September.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the district administrations are monitoring the selling process of rice at Taka 10 per kg among the poor and distressed families to ensure complete transparency.