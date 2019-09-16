Archery team return home

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh archery team returned home this (Monday) afternoon after taking part in the Asia Cup Archery: Stage 3 that concluded recently in Philippines.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP welcomed the archery team in the airport.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, Modhumoti Bank, Limited deputy managing director Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) president lieutenant general (retd.) M Mainul Islam, BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chopol, officials and coaches of Modhumoti Bank, BOA Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, BAF were also present in the airport.

Earlier, country’s ace archer Ruman Sana once again made the nation proud as he won the gold medal in the Asia Cup Archery: Stage 3 beating his China’s rival Shi Zenqi in the individual recurve men’s event final held on Friday last at Clark City in Philippines.

In the recurve men’s team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana, Tamimul Islam and Hakim Ahmed Rubel won silver after losing to China by 5-3 set points while in the recurve mixed team event, Sana and Beauty Roy secured bronze medal beating their Chinese Taipei rivals by 5-1 set points.