Bangabandhu, Bangamata Football meet begins tomorrow in Khulna

KHULNA, Sep 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament boys (under-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Football tournament girls (under- 17) will begin in Khulna tomorrow (Tuesday).

Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will inaugurate the Gold Cup Football tournament at 10 am tomorrow at Khulna District Stadium.

Khulna District Administration and Khulna District Sports Association are jointly organizing this tournament.

The final matches of tournament will be played on September 22, afternoon and winners will also be given trophies after the finals.