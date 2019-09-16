Probe report in Wari child murder case Oct 7

DHAKA, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set October 7 to submit

probe report in the case filed over rape and subsequently murder of seven-

year-old Samia Afrin Saima in capital’s Wari area on July 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam passed the order as

investigation officer of the case detective branch of police inspector Arjun

failed to submit the report today.

Saima’s father Abdus Salam filed the case under Women and Children

Repression Prevention Act with Wari Police Station on July 6 and police on

July 7 managed to arrest killer Harun-ur Rashid from Cumilla.

Saima, nursery-grade student of Silverdale School went missing after

going out to play on the afternoon of July 5. Her body was found on the 8th

floor of their under construction building at 8pm, with a rope still wrapped

around her neck.

It was found later the little girl was brutally raped by Harun and the

killer dragged her lifeless body by tying a rope around her neck and took it

to the kitchen of that vacant flat and fled the scene.