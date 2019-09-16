Purdue says files for bankruptcy in bid to settle opioid crisis cases

NEW YORK, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Purdue Pharma is to file for bankruptcy

in a settlement agreement that it hopes will provide more than $10 billion to

address the opioid crisis, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The pharmaceutical giant whose prescription painkiller OxyContin is blamed

for much of the US opioid addiction epidemic, is facing thousands of state

and federal lawsuits.

Purdue Chairman Steve Miller said the settlement will “provide billions of

dollars and critical resources to communities across the country trying to

cope with the opioid crisis.”