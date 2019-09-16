Hong Kong stocks open in negative territory

HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few

minutes of trade Monday following last week’s healthy gains, while traders

were also spooked by more protest violence in the city at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.69 percent, or 189.85 points, to 27,162.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.35 percent, or 10.68 points,

to 3,041.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on

China’s second exchange, added 0.35 percent, or 5.89 points, to 1,687.12.