Killer of schoolgirl arrested in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – Police arrested an accused killer of a sensational schoolgirl murder case from Chondipur Uttarpara area in Pirganj upazila here today.

A special team of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur district police and Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Aminul Islam arrested the killer this morning, a press release said.

Earlier, schoolgirl Surobhi Khatun, 12, daughter of Hiru Mian of village Chondipur went missing on her way back home since Saturday morning after attending a private tutorial class at her teachers’ home in the same village.

Later, her relatives and local villagers recovered her body bearing multiple injuries in neck and many other places from a nearby jungle at 9 am on the same day.

Hiru Mian, father of the victim, filed a murder case with Pirganj police station accusing unidentified persons on the same day.

The arrested was produced before a Rangpur court today from where he was sent to jail.