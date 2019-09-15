Fouzia new principal of Viqarunnisa

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – The ministry of education today appointed secondary and higher education directorate official Fouzia Rezwan as the new principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The education ministry issued a notification to this end on Sunday.

As per the notification, she will receive salary, allowance and facilities as per payroll. Her job will be governed by the rules and orders of the government.

In 2018, acting principal Nazneen Ferdous and two other teachers of the institution were removed over the suicide of Aritree Adhikari, a student of the school.

On December 7, 2018, the authorities concerned of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College appointed its assistant professor Hasina Begum as new acting principal.