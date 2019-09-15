Dhaka Dental College to be made university: Kamal Mojumder

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder today said the government will take an initiative to upgrade Dhaka Dental College to a university.

“The government will ensure all facilities for the teachers and students of the Dhaka Dental College. An initiative will be taken to turn the college into a university,” he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and unveiling ceremony of a memorial plaque for the teachers and students of the college who embraced martyrdom during the Liberation War on the premises of Dhaka Dental College and Hospital at Mirpur area in the city.

Kamal Mojumder said all institutions of the government are working for the development of the country.

Bangladesh has turned into a role model of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding the whole world now honour Bangladesh for its extraordinary progress.