Dutch magazine runs cover story on Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – The prestigious Diplomat Magazine of the

Netherlands has unveiled its latest edition with a cover story featuring

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina titled “Sheikh Hasina: The Mother of Humanity”.

The edition was introduced to members of The Hague-based diplomatic corps,

international media, think-tanks, business personalities at a ceremony at a

local hotel in The Hague on Thursday, a press release of the Bangladesh

Embassy in the Netherlands said today.

Ambassadors of China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Republic of

Korea, Uzbekistan, State of Palestine, Yemen, Morocco, Tunisia, Angola,

Tanzania, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Kosovo, Holy See, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, and Ecuador; Charge

d’Affaires of the Russian Federation, Georgia, Argentina, and Azerbaijan; and

representatives from the embassies of the USA, Kenya, Poland and Panama

joined the function.

Publisher of the Diplomat Magazine Dr Mayelinne De Lara and Bangladesh

Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal along with the

participating Ambassadors introduced the edition to the audience.

Ambassador Belal, while thanking the Diplomat Magazine for their cover

story on Prime Minister’s unique face dedicated to humanity, highlighted to

the audience how the world came to know Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina as the ‘Mother of Humanity’ after her bold decision to open

Bangladesh-Myanmar borders for the fleeing persecuted Rohingya people from

Myanmar’s Rakhine State and thereby saving thousands of lives.

The Ambassador also explained how Bangladesh government has been extending

all sorts of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare,

water and sanitation, etc. to the persecuted Rohingya people solely on

humanitarian ground despite numerous challenges to the economy, ecology and

security of Bangladesh.

He urged the international community to come forward to facilitate early

repatriation of the displaced Myanmar residents to their homeland in Rakhine

with safety, dignity and basic rights in a time-bound manner.

The ambassador also called upon the international community to eliminate

the culture of impunity for the sake of a durable solution to the protracted

Rohingya problem.