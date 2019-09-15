Dutch magazine runs cover story on Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS) – The prestigious Diplomat Magazine of the
Netherlands has unveiled its latest edition with a cover story featuring
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina titled “Sheikh Hasina: The Mother of Humanity”.
The edition was introduced to members of The Hague-based diplomatic corps,
international media, think-tanks, business personalities at a ceremony at a
local hotel in The Hague on Thursday, a press release of the Bangladesh
Embassy in the Netherlands said today.
Ambassadors of China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Republic of
Korea, Uzbekistan, State of Palestine, Yemen, Morocco, Tunisia, Angola,
Tanzania, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Kosovo, Holy See, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, and Ecuador; Charge
d’Affaires of the Russian Federation, Georgia, Argentina, and Azerbaijan; and
representatives from the embassies of the USA, Kenya, Poland and Panama
joined the function.
Publisher of the Diplomat Magazine Dr Mayelinne De Lara and Bangladesh
Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal along with the
participating Ambassadors introduced the edition to the audience.
Ambassador Belal, while thanking the Diplomat Magazine for their cover
story on Prime Minister’s unique face dedicated to humanity, highlighted to
the audience how the world came to know Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina as the ‘Mother of Humanity’ after her bold decision to open
Bangladesh-Myanmar borders for the fleeing persecuted Rohingya people from
Myanmar’s Rakhine State and thereby saving thousands of lives.
The Ambassador also explained how Bangladesh government has been extending
all sorts of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare,
water and sanitation, etc. to the persecuted Rohingya people solely on
humanitarian ground despite numerous challenges to the economy, ecology and
security of Bangladesh.
He urged the international community to come forward to facilitate early
repatriation of the displaced Myanmar residents to their homeland in Rakhine
with safety, dignity and basic rights in a time-bound manner.
The ambassador also called upon the international community to eliminate
the culture of impunity for the sake of a durable solution to the protracted
Rohingya problem.