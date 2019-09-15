Trump condemns drone attacks in call with Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on
Saturday condemned drone attacks at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities that
reportedly disrupted production and marked a new escalation in regional
tensions with Iran.
“The United States strongly condemns today’s attack on critical energy
infrastructure. Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure
vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust,” the White
House said in a statement following a phone call between Trump and Saudi
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Trump offered Prince Mohammed “his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-
defense,” the White House said, following an earlier statement from Riyadh
saying the crown prince told Trump the kingdom was “”willing and able” to
respond to the attacks blamed on Yemeni rebels.
“The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains
committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied,” the
US statement said.