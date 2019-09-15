Myths and menstruation: Overcoming Pakistan’s period taboo

BOONI, Pakistan, Sept 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Bent over her hand-crank sewing

machine, Hajra Bibi carefully stitches sanitary pads for the women of her

mountainous village in northwestern Pakistan, one of many rural areas in the

deeply conservative country where periods are still taboo.

“I am responding to a crisis,” said the 35-year-old mother, sitting in

front of her small, doily-covered work table in the village of Booni, close

to the Afghan border.

“Before, Booni’s women had no idea what sanitary towels were,” she

explained. Less than a fifth of women use sanitary pads in Pakistan, local

charities estimate.

Traditionally women have used rags and cloth to soak up their menstrual

blood, but the stigma around periods and a lack of reproductive education

means hygiene standards are poor and many contracted infections.

As with other areas of rural Pakistan, menstruating women were viewed as

unclean and limited in what they were able to do.

Bibi was given training to make the disposable sanitary pads, made of

cotton, plastic, and cloth, by the Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) —

an NGO working with Unicef — in a scheme that aims to change attitudes to

women’s health.

She took up the work to support her family because her husband is disabled

and they have little income. Each pad takes around 20 minutes to make and is

sold for 20 rupees (13 US cents).

Initially her work disturbed the local community.

“At first, people were asking me why I was doing this, some were insulting

me,” Bibi recalled.

But now, “girls in the village can talk about their periods,” she said

proudly, adding that she was fighting “for the basic needs of women”.

– Infection and education –

In Pakistan, Unicef has warned that in some cases information about

menstruation has deliberately been withheld from women as a “means of

protecting their chastity”.

“This in turn negatively impacts their physical and emotional health,” it

said in a 2018 report.

Historically, the women of Booni have used cloth, but according to Bushra

Ansari of AKRSP the taboo surrounding periods meant many were ashamed to dry

them outside, unaware that damp cloths are a breeding ground for bacteria.

In addition, female family members often shared the same menstrual rags,

increasing the risk of contracting urinary and reproductive tract infections,

explained Wassaf Sayed Kakakhail, a doctor in the region.

“If there are three girls in the same family, they all use the same pieces

of fabric,” she said, adding many women are told not to wash during their

period.

There is no sex-education in schools and the topic is rarely discussed —

even between women — at homes in northern Pakistan, a particularly

conservative part of the country.

According to a 2017 Unicef survey, half of young Pakistani women had no

knowledge of menstruation before their periods started.

“Teen girls told us that they thought they had cancer, or a very serious

illness that made them bleed,” said Kakakhail.

But Mohammad Haidar Ulmulk, public health director for Chitral District,

where Booni is, insisted the problem was under control.

“There may be gaps, but we try to cover them,” he said, adding that the

area had hundreds of health workers trying to help young women.

– ‘Sister, mother, wife’ –

The situation is different in cities, especially among the richest. But in

the patriarchal Muslim country — ranked 148th out of 149 by the World

Economic Forum for gender equality — and where sexist stereotypes persist,

access to basic feminine hygiene products remains difficult.

In Karachi, a metropolis of twenty million people seen as the most liberal

city in Pakistan, sanitary pads are easily accessible, though expensive.

Many women are still made to feel uneasy by leering shopkeepers and ask

their husbands to buy them instead.

“Some people buy them late at night, others prefer to buy them in a

different neighbourhood,” said Sajjad Ali, 32, a store owner.

In shops like this, sanitary pads are wrapped in opaque paper, instead of

in transparent bags like other products.

“Periods are treated as taboo and surrounded by mystery,” said Seema

Shiekh, a women’s rights activist.

But she asks: “Doesn’t every man have a sister, wife or a mother?”

After twenty years of battling to introduce sex education classes in

Pakistan, the first lessons are finally being given in public schools in

Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital.

Among their aims will be to put an end to the fear surrounding periods in a

country where the onset of menstruation is one of the main reasons girls drop

out of school.

Some 28 percent of women surveyed in 2017 by Unicef indicated that they had

missed school or work because of stomach pain or worry over staining their

clothes.

Bibi — who is working alongside 80 other women trained to make sanitary

pads — is confident things will change in Booni too.

She mused: “With this project, I have made people aware.”