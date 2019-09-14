Joy, Lekhak made BCL’s new acting president, general secretary

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Vice

President Al Nahian Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya

have been made acting president and general secretary of the student front of

the Awami League respectively.

They replaced BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General

Secretary Golam Rabbani as they were removed from their respective posts.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee

held at Ganabhaban here tonight.

State minister for Shipping and Awami League Organizing Secretary Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the matter to BSS.