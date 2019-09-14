Joy, Lekhak made BCL’s new acting president, general secretary

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Vice
President Al Nahian Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya
have been made acting president and general secretary of the student front of
the Awami League respectively.
They replaced BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General
Secretary Golam Rabbani as they were removed from their respective posts.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee
held at Ganabhaban here tonight.
State minister for Shipping and Awami League Organizing Secretary Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the matter to BSS.