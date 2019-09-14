AL council Dec 20-21

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – The 21st National Council of Bangladesh

Awami League (AL) will be held on December 20 and 21 next.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee

held at Ganabhaban here tonight.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

After the meeting, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges

Minister Obaidul Quader briefed reporters.

“The meeting took a decision to hold the party’s 21st National Council

on December 20 and 21,” he said, adding the council will be inaugurated on

December 20 at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.”

The AL’s National Council is held in every three years and the last

council was arranged on October 23 in 2016.

In the last council, Sheikh Hasina was re-elected president of the

party, while Obaidul Qauder was elected its general secretary.