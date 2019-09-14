PM donates Tk 13.65 crore to different organisations, individuals

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave

financial assistance of Taka 13.65 crore to different organisations and

individuals including freedom fighters, cultural activists and sportsmen.

The prime minister handed over the cheques for the amount to them at her

official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

Sheikh Hasina donated Taka 10 crore to Anjuman-e-Mufidul Islam to build

Anjuman J R Tower.

She also gave Taka one crore each to the Buddhist Religion Welfare Trust

and Narail District Lawyers Welfare Fund.

The individuals who received donation from the premier included ailing

singer and cancer patient Poly Saiyontani, National Film Award-recipient

makeup artistes Kazi Harun and Abdur Rahman and ailing actor and enlisted

artiste of Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television Mohiuddin Bahar.

The prime minister also handed over appointment letter to Shaila Akhtar,

wife of late Rashedunnabi Jewel, former convenor of Rangpur district Jubo

League.