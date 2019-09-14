Zadran firework gives Afghans facile victory over Zimbabwe

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Najibullah Zadran smashed his career-best

30 ball-69 not out as Afghanistan romped to a comprehensive 28-run win over

Zimbabwe in their Tri-nation T20 series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National

Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Zadran’s whirlwind batting was key in helping Afghans to rack up a

mammoth 197-5, which was too much to handle for Zimbabwe.

The Southern African nation finally was restricted to 169-7 to concede

their second straight defeat in the tournament. They tasted a three-wicket

defeat to Bangladesh in the first match.

Zadran and Mohammad Nabi combined for Afghan’s record 107 off just 40

balls in six-laden fifth wicket partnership to take the side in strong

position.

During their partnership, they struck 10 sixes between them.

Nabi struck four sixes in his 18 ball-38 before being out in the last

ball of the innings.

His dismissal ended Afghan’s hope to go past 200 runs mark.

Zadran clobbered five fours and sixes in his 30 ball-69 as Afghanistan

scored 88 runs in the last five overs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz began the carnage after Zimbabwe sent

Afghanistan to bat in the surface that was absolutely placid.

Gurbaz struck a 24 ball-43, hitting five fours and two sixes as

Afghanistan smacked 58 runs in the first powerplay.

Zimbabwe came back strongly in the match with a flurry of wickets that

saw them reduced Afghans to 90-4 in 14th over.

However Nabi and Zadran didn’t look back when they came together in the

crease and left Zimbabwe to chase a huge total.

Tendai Chatara and Sean Williams took two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Brendan Taylor seemed to have in the mood to whack everything coming to

him as Zimbabwe came up to bat in pursuit of huge total.

When he tore apart Afghans bowling, skipper Hamilton Masakadza was

trapped run-out for 3, to disrupt the start and it seemed to have made an

adverse impact on Taylor.

Pacer Fareed Malik dismissed Taylor after he hit 16 ball-27 with three

fours and two sixes.

Fareed then strangled Zimbabwe innings before skipper Rashid Khan came

into the action. The Afghan skipper sparked the collapse with his wily leg-

spin and Zimbabwe started losing wickets at regular interval, which confirmed

their defeat long before the match was ended.

Regis Chakabva was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 20 ball-41 not

out while Ryan Burl scored run-a-ball-25.

Fareed Malik and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets apiece.