Digital tech as key force for world’s industrial revolution: Jabbar

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa

Jabbar has termed digital technology as the key driving force for facing the

global challenges of world’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“Digital technology is the main driving force to face the global challenges

of world’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR). Due to the digital

transformation of Bangladesh, all homes in the country will get high speed

broadband internet by 2024,” he said as the chief guest in a seminar today.

The Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of a day-long seminar

titled ‘Unlocking Potentials and Better Future’, organized by BTCL in

collaboration with technology companies Huawei and ZTE at Dhaka Club in the

capital.

He instructed the concerned authorities to formulate a future action plan

for reaching the high speed internet facilities at the doorstep of the

people.

The minister highlighted the benefits of BTCL land-phone and the demand of

the land phone is increasing day by day. BTCL will get a new phase if its

standard of services including repairing lines can be ensured, he added.