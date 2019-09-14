Digital tech as key force for world’s industrial revolution: Jabbar

DHAKA, Sept 14, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa
Jabbar has termed digital technology as the key driving force for facing the
global challenges of world’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR).
“Digital technology is the main driving force to face the global challenges
of world’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR). Due to the digital
transformation of Bangladesh, all homes in the country will get high speed
broadband internet by 2024,” he said as the chief guest in a seminar today.
The Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of a day-long seminar
titled ‘Unlocking Potentials and Better Future’, organized by BTCL in
collaboration with technology companies Huawei and ZTE at Dhaka Club in the
capital.
He instructed the concerned authorities to formulate a future action plan
for reaching the high speed internet facilities at the doorstep of the
people.
The minister highlighted the benefits of BTCL land-phone and the demand of
the land phone is increasing day by day. BTCL will get a new phase if its
standard of services including repairing lines can be ensured, he added.